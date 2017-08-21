Harry E. Shank, age 94, died on August 20, 2017 at Cedar Village, Ness City. He was born on February 12, 1923 on the family farm near Bazine, Kansas to Will and Katie Meyer Shank.

Harry was a 1940 graduate of Bazine High School and a graduate of Kansas State University. He was a United States Navy Veteran having served during World War II. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Bazine and he served on numerous boards and committees throughout the years.

He married Bettie Jean Lent on June 8, 1947 in Bazine. He is survived by his wife, Bettie; his son, Harold Shank and his wife, Jan of Hanston; his daughter, Jean Petersilie and her husband, Doug of Ness City; five grandchildren, Katie and Travis Ruff, Jared and Erin Petersilie, Travis and Laurie Petersilie, Brad and Tara Shank, and Kalyn and Kyle Newman; and 13 great grandchildren, Garrett, Jessie, and Kody Ruff, Ethan and Jadyn Petersilie, Emma, Isabel, and Aubrey Petersilie, Devin, Talon, and Ryker Shank, and Koby and Kade Newman.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Glenn, Clyde, and Lloyd Shank.

Funeral service will be on Thursday, August 24, 2017, 10:00 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City with burial following in the Crandall Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with the family present from 6-8 pm on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be given to the First Baptist Church, Bazine or Cedar Village, Ness City.