Ellis Co. Commission to consider service provider for health department

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

The Ellis County Commission will consider an agreement with a mid-level staff position at the Ellis County Health Department. At a work session last month, the commission gave the Health Department the authority to reach out to a mid-level who can provide additional services.

The commission will also consider selection an architectural firm to renovate the buildings at 601 Main Street and 2507 Canterbury Drive.

The building on Canterbury is the future home of the Health Department and 601 Main will continue to house the K-State Extension District.

Monday’s meeting is schedule for 5 p.m. at the County Administrative Building.