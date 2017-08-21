David L. Seibel, age 80, of Ellis, Kansas died Friday, August 18, 2017, at his home after a battle with cancer. He was born in Hays, Kansas on March 14, 1937, to Edwin and Anna (Gaschler) Seibel. He graduated from Ellis High School in 1955. On June 9, 1964, he married Verla Bromlow.

He worked in the oilfield industry and was a farmer and stockman for most of his life. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church, served on St. Mary’s Home and School committee, Golden Belt CO-OP and Ellis Credit Union Board of Directors. He was a loving husband, amazing father and the best silly grandpa. He thoroughly enjoyed his family, friends, boating, camping and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Survivors include his wife Verla of 53 years of the home, children Sharon Wielbeski (Steve), Kodiak, AK; Donna Brown (Kevin Fabrizius), Kerrville, TX; Steve Seibel (Peggy), Ellis; Gary Seibel (Terri), Salina; Lora Gottschalk (Jude), Hays; Natalie Fischer (Craig), Salina; Lana Seibel (Jamey Garner) Lawrence; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers Don Seibel, Liberal; Darrell Seibel, Hays; Jack Seibel, Peoria, IL; and sister Carol Babcock, Phoenix, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Mark.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 21, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Ellis with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the church with a combined rosary and parish vigil service at 7:00 pm. Arrangements under the direction of Keithley Funeral Chapel of Ellis.

Memorials are suggested to either Hospice at HaysMed or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Ellis.

