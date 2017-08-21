Cloudy, warm Monday for the eclipse

Today A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 9 to 16 mph.

Unfortunately, mostly cloudy skies will hinder viewing the solar eclipse toward early afternoon with showers/isolated storms also possible. pic.twitter.com/Hc31ZxOZyX — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) August 21, 2017

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

WednesdaySunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 59.

ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 63.