ELLIS — There will be a back-to-school barbecue in Ellis to give Washington Grade School students a chance to meet teachers and drop off school supplies.

The event will help support the Washington Grade School PTO.

Hamburgers, hot dogs and pulled pork will be served. Cost is $5 person or $20 for a family of five or more.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Washington cafeteria. Click the image above for more details.