🎥 Preview of the 2017 Hays Arts Council Fall Art Walk

The exhibit 50, commemorating 50 years of the Hays Arts Council will open at the Hays Arts Center during the Fall Art Walk Friday. Fifty local artists and those with connections to Hays will exhibit pieces in a variety of mediums. The show will run through Oct. 13.

2017 Hays Arts Council Fall Art Walk ~ Friday, August 25 ~ 6:30-9:30pm

Hays Arts Center, 112 E. 11th

“50” ~ Hays Arts Council 50th Anniversary Exhibition

Hays Public Library, 1205 Main

“Femme Fatale: FHSU Summer Drawing Major’s Exhibition” by Randi Nielsen, Kendra Hall, & Simone Brewer (1st floor)

“Home on the Range: An Interactive Family Friendly Art Exhibit” (2nd floor)

Hays Community Theatre, 118 E. 11th

“Just the Beginning” by Lane Werth

Beaded Jewelry & Rosary Designs by Natalie Schumacher

Live Music by the Hays Symphony Quartet

Platinum Group, 116 E. 11th

Photography by Gary Good

Madd Matter Frame Shop & Gallery, 112 E. 11th

“Buck Arnhold, Professional Artist, Comes Home”

Paisley Pear Wine Bar, Bistro & Market, 1100 Main

Paintings by Clifton Porterfield

Live Music by Ashley Arthur

Gypsy Rose, 1012 Main

“Skin Deep” Live Demonstrations by Tattoo Artist Jed States

Hays Arts Center Annex, 1010 Main

Paintings by Luis Mario Figueroa

Paintings & Photographs by Bruce Burkholder

Salon 1007, 1007 Main

“Tattoo Art, Design, and Tools of the Trade” the artistry of Jed States

Live Jazz Music by Jim Pisano and William Flynn

Jackie Creamer’s The Dance Studio, 1003 Main

NAMI-Hays Meditative Drawing Emphasizing Mental Health, taught by Amy Schmierbach and Gene Rice

Union Pacific Park, 10th & Main

Open Community Acoustic Jam Session

Diamond R Jewelry, 807 Main

Paintings and Drawings by Chase Kear

Artists @ Work Studio, 717 Main

“Aqueous: Recent Paintings by Diana Unrein”

Breathe Coffee House, 703 A Main

Paintings by Cadie Long

Julisa Haines Photography, 703 B Main

Pottery by Skyler Wissman

Photography by Julisa Haines

Tiger Burgers, 700 Main

Sculpture by Toby Flores, Danielle Robinson, Zane Mahanna, Ben Cornwall, Kurt Breshears, Woody Stauffer, and Natalie Tenbrink

Ellis County Historical Society, 100 W. 7th

Selected Works from “The Fort Hays Pottery”

Live Music by Blade Buell and David Vandiver

Friday, August 25 ~ Early or Extended Hours

My Masterpiece, 205 E. 7th, Suite 270 – 5:30-8:00pm

* 8th St. entrance across from G&L Tire will be open *

Multi-media Sculptures & Pastels by Rachael Dickson from Ellinwood, Kansas

Moss Thorns Gallery, FHSU Rarick Hall – 6:00-9:00pm

“Gas Stations, Laundromats, and the Spaces Between” by Mike Hartung

Gella’s Diner, 117 E. 11th

Live Music by The Andy Sydow Band – 9:00-11:00pm

Thirsty’s Grill & Pub, 2704 Vine – 4:00-10:00pm

FHSU Creative Arts Society Student Exhibition

Saturday, August 26, 2017

The following locations welcome you to visit during our extended Fall Gallery Walk and these designated times

Hays Arts Center, 112 E. 11th……………………………. 10am ~ 2pm

Hays Public Library, 1205 Main…………………………… 9am ~ 5pm

Paisley Pear, 1100 Main………………………………….. 10am ~ 3pm

Madd Matter, 112 E. 11th………………………………….. 10am ~ 5pm

Hays Arts Center Annex, 1010 Main……………………. 10am ~ 2pm

Diamond R Jewelry, 807 Main……………………………. 10am ~ 4pm

Breathe Coffee House, 703 Main…………………………..7am ~ 10pm

Ellis County Historical Society, 100 W. 7th……………. 11am ~ 5pm

Thirsty’s Grill & Pub, 2704 Vine…………………………….11am ~ 10pm