🎥 Preview of the 2017 Hays Arts Council Fall Art Walk

The exhibit 50, commemorating 50 years of the Hays Arts Council will open at the Hays Arts Center during the Fall Art Walk Friday. Fifty local artists and those with connections to Hays will exhibit pieces in a variety of mediums. The show will run through Oct. 13.
2017 Hays Arts Council Fall Art Walk ~ Friday, August 25 ~ 6:30-9:30pm
Hays Arts Center, 112 E. 11th
“50” ~ Hays Arts Council 50th Anniversary Exhibition
Hays Public Library, 1205 Main
“Femme Fatale: FHSU Summer Drawing Major’s Exhibition” by Randi Nielsen, Kendra Hall, & Simone Brewer (1st floor)
“Home on the Range: An Interactive Family Friendly Art Exhibit” (2nd floor)
Hays Community Theatre, 118 E. 11th
“Just the Beginning” by Lane Werth
Beaded Jewelry & Rosary Designs by Natalie Schumacher
Live Music by the Hays Symphony Quartet
Platinum Group, 116 E. 11th
Photography by Gary Good
Madd Matter Frame Shop & Gallery, 112 E. 11th
“Buck Arnhold, Professional Artist, Comes Home”
Paisley Pear Wine Bar, Bistro & Market, 1100 Main
Paintings by Clifton Porterfield
Live Music by Ashley Arthur
Gypsy Rose, 1012 Main
“Skin Deep” Live Demonstrations by Tattoo Artist Jed States
Hays Arts Center Annex, 1010 Main
Paintings by Luis Mario Figueroa
Paintings & Photographs by Bruce Burkholder
Salon 1007, 1007 Main
“Tattoo Art, Design, and Tools of the Trade” the artistry of Jed States
Live Jazz Music by Jim Pisano and William Flynn
Jackie Creamer’s The Dance Studio, 1003 Main
NAMI-Hays Meditative Drawing Emphasizing Mental Health, taught by Amy Schmierbach and Gene Rice
Union Pacific Park, 10th & Main
Open Community Acoustic Jam Session
Diamond R Jewelry, 807 Main
Paintings and Drawings by Chase Kear
Artists @ Work Studio, 717 Main
“Aqueous: Recent Paintings by Diana Unrein”
Breathe Coffee House, 703 A Main
Paintings by Cadie Long
Julisa Haines Photography, 703 B Main
Pottery by Skyler Wissman
Photography by Julisa Haines
Tiger Burgers, 700 Main
Sculpture by Toby Flores, Danielle Robinson, Zane Mahanna, Ben Cornwall, Kurt Breshears, Woody Stauffer, and Natalie Tenbrink
Ellis County Historical Society, 100 W. 7th
Selected Works from “The Fort Hays Pottery”
Live Music by Blade Buell and David Vandiver
Friday, August 25 ~ Early or Extended Hours
My Masterpiece, 205 E. 7th, Suite 270 – 5:30-8:00pm
* 8th St. entrance across from G&L Tire will be open *
Multi-media Sculptures & Pastels by Rachael Dickson from Ellinwood, Kansas
Moss Thorns Gallery, FHSU Rarick Hall – 6:00-9:00pm
“Gas Stations, Laundromats, and the Spaces Between” by Mike Hartung
Gella’s Diner, 117 E. 11th
Live Music by The Andy Sydow Band – 9:00-11:00pm
Thirsty’s Grill & Pub, 2704 Vine – 4:00-10:00pm
FHSU Creative Arts Society Student Exhibition
Saturday, August 26, 2017
The following locations welcome you to visit during our extended Fall Gallery Walk and these designated times
Hays Arts Center, 112 E. 11th……………………………. 10am ~ 2pm
Hays Public Library, 1205 Main…………………………… 9am ~ 5pm
Paisley Pear, 1100 Main………………………………….. 10am ~ 3pm
Madd Matter, 112 E. 11th………………………………….. 10am ~ 5pm
Hays Arts Center Annex, 1010 Main……………………. 10am ~ 2pm
Diamond R Jewelry, 807 Main……………………………. 10am ~ 4pm
Breathe Coffee House, 703 Main…………………………..7am ~ 10pm
Ellis County Historical Society, 100 W. 7th……………. 11am ~ 5pm
Thirsty’s Grill & Pub, 2704 Vine…………………………….11am ~ 10pm