Sunny, hot Sunday, chance of rain late

Today

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South wind 8 to 17 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 8 to 16 mph.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 83.