‘Putting the Pieces Together’ in Russell County

RUSSELL CO. ECO DEVO

RUSSELL–The Russell County Area Community Foundation and Russell County Economic Development and Convention & Visitor’s Bureau are hosting an informational event for project coordinators, event planners, business owners and civic organizations to come learn about what services and resources are available through the community foundation and economic development.

The “Putting the Pieces Together” event is Thu., Aug. 31 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Dream Theatre, 629 N. Main, Russell.

Please RSVP by Tue., August 29 by emailing rced2@russellks.org or calling 785-483-4000.