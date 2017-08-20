Kan. open government training session will be in Hays next month

Free training sessions on Kansas open government laws will be offered at five locations across the state in coming weeks, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government have announced.

The Hays session will be Tuesday, Sept. 12.

“Open access to the functions of government is important to self-government,” Schmidt said in a news release. “As our office investigates complaints of violations of open government laws, most often we find the violations were inadvertent and can be avoided through better education.

“I encourage public officials, staff, members of the media and the public to participate in these training sessions to learn more about how these laws work.”

The schedule for the sessions is as follows:

• 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Sept. 8 — Leavenworth City Hall, City Commission Room, 100 N. 5th St., Leavenworth.

• 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 — Manhattan Public Library auditorium, 629 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan.

• 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 — Hays Public Library auditorium, 1205 Main St., Hays.

• 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 — Bradford Memorial Library, 611 S. Washington St., El Dorado.

• 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 6 — Memorial Hall Auditorium, 120 S.W. 10th Ave., Topeka.

The training about the Kansas Open Records Act and the Kansas Open Meetings Act will be conducted by attorneys in Schmidt’s office who have experience in open-government laws and who are charged by law with training and enforcement of them.

Panelists will include Kansas Sunshine Coalition members, local government officials and media representatives.

The seminars are free and are open to the public.

Space at each location is limited, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those wishing to participate can register by visiting the Kansas Attorney General’s website, www.ag.ks.gov/open-gov, or by calling (785) 296-2215.

— Office of the Kansas Attorney General