JumpStart funding awarded to NW Kan. ag-based business

Kansas Department of Agriculture

MANHATTAN — The Kansas Department of Agriculture partnered with the Kansas Department of Commerce to award funds to Kansas entrepreneurs to encourage innovation and entrepreneurial spirit within the agriculture industry. These funds are made available this summer by the JumpStart Kansas Entrepreneur program.

Nine Kansas-based businesses were awarded $10,000 each after completing an application and being reviewed by a committee. An additional 13 FFA members were awarded funds to be used towards their supervised agricultural experience projects.

The businesses selected were: IN10T, Lenexa; Skyview Farm and Creamery, Pleasanton; Organization for Sustainable Living – Salem Farms, Topeka; High Plains Food Co-op, Atwood; VisionHawk UAS, Great Bend; FarmScore, Manhattan; Family N Farm LLC, Effingham; HiberVine Vineyard Management, Manhattan; and Dragon-Line, Ulysses. The FFA members selected were: Dakota Hagenmaier, Blue Valley FFA; Jose Garcia, Southern Lyon County FFA; Brenden Meek, Spring Hill FFA; Jordan Norman, Spring Hill FFA; Emma Miller, Southern Lyon County FFA; Kandace Inman, Columbus FFA; Ryan Klamm, Buhler FFA; Hanna Wetter, Blue Valley FFA; Will Johnson, Blue Valley FFA; Blake Chance, Royal Valley FFA; Brady Trimble, Valley Heights FFA; Angela Prebyl, Marysville FFA; and Kate Schoenberg, Spring Hill FFA.

“Agriculture is the largest economic driver in Kansas, so statewide economic growth depends on agricultural growth,” said Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Jackie McClaskey. “This program will expand opportunities for agricultural innovation across the state of Kansas, and we are committed to supporting forward-thinking leaders in the agriculture industry who are leading these projects.”

This program will allow individuals who do not have access to adequate funds to make their innovative ideas a reality. Kansas agriculture has developed specific desired outcomes for growth in the agricultural technology and entrepreneurship sector, with an objective to foster a business environment that supports new and expanding enterprises. This project directly addresses an outcome by providing start-up capital to agricultural entrepreneurs through the JumpStart Kansas Entrepreneur program.

Questions about the JumpStart Kansas Entrepreneur program can be directed to Lynne Hinrichsen, KDA agribusiness development director, at 785-564-6757 or lynne.hinrichsen@ks.gov.