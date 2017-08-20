Hays man arrested for burglary following a chase

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

A 29-year-old Hays man was arrested in-connection with a burglary, following a police chase last week. According to the Hays Police Department, Zachary Pfaff, 29, Hays, was arrested Aug. 11 after a short chase in the 1400 block of Milner.

Assistant Police Chief Brian Dawson said Pfaff was a person of interest in a burglary, and an officer with the Hays PD made an attempt to locate Pfaff.

When the officer located a vehicle Pfaff was believed to be in, the vehicle sped off in an attempt to elude the officer. Pfaff was arrested a short time later.

Dawson said stolen items from the burglary were eventually recovered.

Pfaff was arrested on suspicion of eluding an officer, interference, drug possession and burglary.

Dawson said Pfaff is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.