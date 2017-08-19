Sunny, hot Saturday, chance of storms late

Today

Sunny, with a high near 99. Light south wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 9 to 15 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 8 to 14 mph.

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83.