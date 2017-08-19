Pre-plant wheat school offered for local farmers

COTTONWOOD EXTENSION DIST.

Farmers – are you needing to pick a new variety of wheat or having problems with weed control? Then make plans to attend the Ellis County Pre-plant Wheat School on Wednesday, August 30 in Hays.

The event will begin with a light supper at 5:30 p.m. with the program starting at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of the Cottonwood District – Hays office at 601 Main Street.

According to Cottonwood District Extension Agent Stacy Campbell, topics of discussion by Extension Specialists will be wheat variety selection, disease and weed control options, variety interaction with nitrogen and fungicide, managing nitrogen for protein, rotations and tillage interactions, and the use of stripper headers to optimize residue management, and subsequent yields.

Pre-registration is requested by Monday August 28, by calling 785-628-9430 or by emailing Theresa at tam3@ksu.edu .