NW Kan. cities to receive funding for road improvement projects

Thirty projects that will improve intersections and streets in Kansas cities have been selected for funding through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP), which funds improvements to state highways that extend through cities.
Under the CCLIP, a city contributes up to 25 percent of the project cost based on its population. Cities under 2,500 in population aren’t required to provide a match. Projects in this program may fall into one of three different categories, including Surface Preservation (SP), Pavement Restoration (PR), or Geometric Improvement (GI).
SP projects involve maintenance work such as resurfacing and are funded up to $300,000 per project. PR projects typically involve full-depth pavement replacement without changes to the overall geometric characteristics and may also address drainage issues. GI projects address geometric issues such as adding turn lanes, improving intersections, or modifying the lane configuration to address capacity. The PR and GI categories are funded up to $1 million per project.
Twenty-seven cities will receive a combined total of approximately $15 million in funding under the CCLIP. This total includes $7.25 million in state fiscal year 2019 and $7.75 million in state fiscal year 2020.
For the state fiscal year 2019, the city, category, and amount awarded include:
St. Marys, Surface Preservation $300,000
Manhattan, Geometric Improvement $650,000
Osage City, Pavement Restoration $600,000
Emporia, Surface Preservation $300,000
Marysville, Pavement Restoration $1,000,000
Enterprise, Surface Preservation $300,000
Clifton, Surface Preservation $300,000
Phillipsburg, Pavement Restoration $1,000,000
Colby, Surface Preservation $300,000
Smith Center, Surface Preservation $300,000
Pittsburg, Surface Preservation $300,000
Girard, Geometric Improvement $400,000
Hutchinson, Surface Preservation $300,000
Winfield, Surface Preservation $300,000
Great Bend, Surface Preservation $300,000
Kingman, Surface Preservation $300,000
Arkansas City, Surface Preservation $300,000
For the State fiscal year 2020, the city, category, and amount awarded include:
Lawrence, Geometric Improvement $250,000
Enterprise, Surface Preservation $300,000
Hillsboro, Geometric Improvement $600,000
Ellsworth, Geometric Improvement $1,000,000
Oberlin, Surface Preservation $300,000
Eureka, Pavement Restoration $1,000,000
Pittsburg, Surface Preservation $300,000
Girard, Surface Preservation $300,000
Sterling, Pavement Restoration $600,000
Wellington, Surface Preservation $300,000
Tribune, Pavement Restoration $800,000
Garden City, Geometric Improvement $1,000,000
Cimarron, Pavement Restoration $1,000,000