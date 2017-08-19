NW Kan. cities to receive funding for road improvement projects

KDOT

Thirty projects that will improve intersections and streets in Kansas cities have been selected for funding through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP), which funds improvements to state highways that extend through cities.

Under the CCLIP, a city contributes up to 25 percent of the project cost based on its population. Cities under 2,500 in population aren’t required to provide a match. Projects in this program may fall into one of three different categories, including Surface Preservation (SP), Pavement Restoration (PR), or Geometric Improvement (GI).

SP projects involve maintenance work such as resurfacing and are funded up to $300,000 per project. PR projects typically involve full-depth pavement replacement without changes to the overall geometric characteristics and may also address drainage issues. GI projects address geometric issues such as adding turn lanes, improving intersections, or modifying the lane configuration to address capacity. The PR and GI categories are funded up to $1 million per project.

Twenty-seven cities will receive a combined total of approximately $15 million in funding under the CCLIP. This total includes $7.25 million in state fiscal year 2019 and $7.75 million in state fiscal year 2020.

For the state fiscal year 2019, the city, category, and amount awarded include:

St. Marys, Surface Preservation $300,000

Manhattan, Geometric Improvement $650,000

Osage City, Pavement Restoration $600,000

Emporia, Surface Preservation $300,000

Marysville, Pavement Restoration $1,000,000

Enterprise, Surface Preservation $300,000

Clifton, Surface Preservation $300,000

Phillipsburg, Pavement Restoration $1,000,000

Colby, Surface Preservation $300,000

Smith Center, Surface Preservation $300,000

Pittsburg, Surface Preservation $300,000

Girard, Geometric Improvement $400,000

Hutchinson, Surface Preservation $300,000

Winfield, Surface Preservation $300,000

Great Bend, Surface Preservation $300,000

Kingman, Surface Preservation $300,000

Arkansas City, Surface Preservation $300,000

For the State fiscal year 2020, the city, category, and amount awarded include:

Lawrence, Geometric Improvement $250,000

Enterprise, Surface Preservation $300,000

Hillsboro, Geometric Improvement $600,000

Ellsworth, Geometric Improvement $1,000,000

Oberlin, Surface Preservation $300,000

Eureka, Pavement Restoration $1,000,000

Pittsburg, Surface Preservation $300,000

Girard, Surface Preservation $300,000

Sterling, Pavement Restoration $600,000

Wellington, Surface Preservation $300,000

Tribune, Pavement Restoration $800,000

Garden City, Geometric Improvement $1,000,000

Cimarron, Pavement Restoration $1,000,000