Drew Kite trying to make the transition from the basketball court to the football field. The Scott City junior was a member of the Fort Hays State basketball team the last four years and is now battling Matt Wendelberger and J.J. Lewis for the starting tight end spot.

Kite was all-state in both sports in high school and was the 3A Defensive Player of the Year and won a state title in football his senior season at Scott City.

Drew Kite