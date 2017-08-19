Kan. man sentenced for hit-and-run crash that killed decorated U.S. Marine

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been sentenced to probation for a hit-and-run that killed a U.S. Marine.

The Sedgwick County district attorney’s office says 27-year-old Dreu Wikle was sentenced Friday to two years of probation. He would serve three years in prison if he violates probation.

Wikle pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident.

The accident in May 2016 killed 31-year-old Grant Burris, of Haysville, a Purple Heart recipient who was checking the mail at his parents’ home when he was hit.

Witnesses told police the driver didn’t stop after hitting Burris, who served four tours in Iraq. He died 11 days after being hit.

Court documents say Wikle thought he hit a mail box but didn’t stop.