HPD arrest log, Aug. 14 to 16

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Ethan Joseph Leiker, 18, Hays, was arrested at 4:33 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 2900 block of Vine on suspicion of failure to appear.

Amanda Lee Gale, 30, Colorado Springs, Colo., was arrested at 11:22 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 4200 block of Vine on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Wesley Ray Budig, 48, Hays, was arrested at 8 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 400 block of Pine on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Kelda Margaret Goldsberry, 35, Hays, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 1600 block of East 27th Street Terrace on suspicion of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Ronnie L. Swartz, 20, Arapahoe, Neb., was arrested at 10:31 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 500 block of East Sixth on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Theresa Renee Charles, 31, Hays, was arrested at 11:23 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 500 block of East 20th on suspicion of domestic battery.

Kevin Lee Tibbetts, 36, Norton, was arrested at 10 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 500 block of East Sixth on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.