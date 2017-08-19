FHSU Management Development Center to offer Advanced Grant Writing

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

The Management Development Center at Fort Hays State University will offer the first of four workshops as part of its 2017 fall workshop series. “Advanced Grant Writing” will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Sternberg Museum of Natural History, 3000 Sternberg Drive., Hays, Kan., 67601.

The full-day workshop will provide information designed to enhance grant writing skills for those who work with non-profits. It will focus on a comprehensive approach to proposal development and strategies designed to increase the competitiveness of proposals.

Facilitator Leslie Paige, coordinator of the Office of Scholarship and Sponsored Projects, will review current funding trends, federal and non-federal funding sources, strategic approaches to writing the components of a proposal, when to contact program and grant officers and the mechanics of persuasive writing.

The workshop costs $199, which includes a complementary lunch and a completion certificate for participants.

Registration is available online at www.fhsu.edu/mdc. To learn more about additional upcoming trainings, contact Sabrina William at 785-628-4124 or by email at slwilliam@fhsu.edu.

The Management Development Center at FHSU is recognized by the Society for Human Resource Management to offer professional development credits for SHRM certified professionals and SHRM senior certified professionals. For more information about certification or recertification, visit shrmcertification.org.