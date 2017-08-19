Doggy swim day at the Hays Aquatic Park

Bring your dog to the Hays Aquatic Park for some fun in the water today (Saturday, August 19th) from 11:00am – 1:00pm. The Hays Aquatic Park will be opening up zero depth entry pool for all dogs to come and play before they drain the pool. The pool chemicals are adjusted for a different breed of swimmer. For human safety, only guests 16 years of age and older can get in the water and only up to their thighs. Children will not allowed in the water. All dogs must have current vaccinations including rabies. Owners must be in control of their pet(s) at all times, two pets per guest max. This is open to all dogs so come with the equipment needed to keep your dog under control. You will be responsible for cleaning up after your dog.

All participants will be entered into the Doggy Prize Drawing at 12:00pm. Entry Fee: $5.00 per dog

Related