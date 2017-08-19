Defense shines in Tigers final preseason scrimmage

HAYS, Kan. – For the second straight week the defense stole the show as the Fort Hays State football team held their second and final scrimmage to close out their preseason camp Saturday morning at Lewis Field.

FHSU coach Chris Brown on the Tigers second scrimmage of preseason camp

The first and second team defense held the first and second team offense to a pair of first downs over the first nine possessions of the controlled scrimmage which saw several projected starters not participate.

Doyin Jibowu intercepted a Jacob Mezera pass on the first possession featuring both first teams. The No. 1 offense was held to a 22-yard Brandon Brown field goal while working on a red zone possession.

Junior QB Jacob Mezera talks about Saturday’s scrimmage

The No. 2 offense scored the first points of the day when true freshman quarterback Chance Fuller hit fellow freshman Jmari Davis on a 40-yard touchdown pass. Fuller and Davis would connect again on a 48-yard strike with the third stringers.

Junior bandit back Doyin Jibowo had an interception in Saturday’s scrimmage

Junior college transfer Harley Hazlett hauled in a 27-yard pass from Mezera while working on the two-minute drill. He also had a 13-yard reception with No. 2 offense which set up a touchdown.

The Tigers open the 2017 season Thursday August 31st at Missouri Southern State.