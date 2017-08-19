Bipartisan group of female Kan. lawmakers will speak at FHSU forum

The Hays/Russell Chapter of Women for Kansas, FHSU Student Government and Phi Kappa Phi are joining to host a public forum with a bipartisan group of female Kansas legislators who helped to find the solution to the tax issue this past legislative session.

Free and open to the public, the meeting will be held on Sept. 16 at 2 PM in the Fort Hays State University Memorial Union.

The representatives will be sharing how/why the caucus formed followed by Q&A about the Caucus itself, the past session, important legislation, upcoming elections, etc.; a little strategic vision about where the caucus is going and then a wrap-up with how to get more people involved in politics.

For more information call Dawn Berry, (785) 567-3018.