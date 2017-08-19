Bauer wins 12th as Indians blank Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Trevor Bauer pitched 6 1/3 innings as the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 5-0 on Saturday night.

Bauer (12-8) won his fifth straight decision — the longest winning streak of his career that started after a July 17 loss. He gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out four.

Relievers Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen did not allow a hit over the final 2 2/3 innings to complete the shutout.

Bauer joins teammates Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco as 12-game winners. The Indians are the only team in the majors with three 12-game winners.

Roberto Perez delivered the clutch blow, a two-out, two-strike, two-run single in the fourth inning that scored Jay Bruce and Carlos Santana.

Jose Ramirez and Jason Kipnis hit consecutive doubles in the first inning for the first Cleveland run.