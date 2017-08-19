🎥 Youth Outdoor Festival draws crowd

The 20th Annual Youth Outdoor Festival drew 179 children and 75 volunteers on Saturday to the Hays City Sportsman’s Club.

Youth learned the ins and outs of trap and skeet shooting, archery equipment, air rifles and BB guns, muzzleloaders and small-bore rifles. There was also a casting competition, paintball target shooting and a furharvesting demonstration.

A free lunch was provided courtesy of Eagle Communications and the Hays Chapter of Pheasants Forever. Youth also had chances to win prizes, including guns, fishing tackle and outdoor equipment.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.