Waymaster to hear concerns about proposed hog confinement expansion from Rush, Ellis Co. residents

PFEIFER — State Rep. Troy Waymaster is scheduled to meet with Ellis and Rush county residents Friday concerning a proposed hog farm expansion just south of the county line.

Melanie Urban, who lives 1.1 miles from the edge of one of the proposed buildings, said the purpose of the meeting is to inform Waymaster of the local concerns about the expansion, which could increase the permitted number of animals from 3,840 to 24,408.

The existing operation was a finishing facility but was sold recently. According to the permit application, the proposed expansion would be a full production unit with up to 12,822 hogs more than 55 pounds and up to 11,586 hogs less than 55 pounds.

“We don’t know who the actual owners are yet,” said Urban, wife of Rush County Commissioner Ken Urban.

The applicant is listed as Bison Rush Genetics LLC, with a post office box address in Carthage, Ill. That address is associated with Professional Swine Management.

Urban said locals have concerns about the proximity of the facility to Pfeifer and Loretta, as well as the Smoky Hill River.

“The Smoky (Hill) River is 1.5 miles away. Pfeifer is less than 2 miles,” Urban said. “They’re putting it way too close to people and way too close to water resources.”

Click HERE to view the permit application. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment oversees those permit applications.

Urban said there already has been dirt work done at the site, and that water wells have been drilled in preparation for the expansion.

