(March 6, 1919 – August 13, 2017)

Funeral Celebration: Saturday, August 19th at 1:30 p.m. at our funeral home in Oberlin with Stan Smith officiating

Burial: Oberlin Cemetery

Memorial Fund: Veda Heisel Memorial Fund, in care of the family or funeral home (121 N Penn Ave., Oberlin, KS 67749)

Visitation: Friday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m.; Saturday after 10 a.m.

﻿In Loving Memory:

Veda Iola Heisel passed away Sunday, August 13, 2017, at the Norton County Hospital in Norton, Kansas, at the age of 98, 5 months and 7 days. She was born March 6, 1919, to Clarence and Jennie (Brintnall) Black in a sod house on the farm his parents homesteaded south of Dresden, Kansas.

Veda was the fourth of five children in her family and was reared on the family farm. She attended the McSwan school, a one-room school south of Dresden near her home.

On December 8, 1940, Veda married Ralph Heisel in Dresden. Four sons and four daughters were born to their union. Veda was a very loving and devoted wife and mother who worked hard to provide a good home for her family.

During their marriage, Ralph and Veda resided south of Dresden, and in Studley, Oberlin and Lenora. While living in Oberlin, Veda worked as a cook for the 5th Wheel Cafe for 22 years. After moving to Lenora, she cooked for Karen’s Cafe and the Senior Center. Veda was known for her delicious homemade pancakes and homemade syrup.

She was a member of the Assembly of God in Oberlin, Church of God in Lenora, FCE, and Red Hat Society. In addition to cooking, Veda enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading and working on picture puzzles. She was a kind and caring person who was liked by everyone who knew her.

Survivors include three sons, Verle Heisel of Log Lane Village, CO, Vivan Heisel and wife, Victoria, of Brush, CO, and David Heisel of Gill, CO; four daughters and their husbands, Karen and Allan Carpenter of Norton, Reta and Michael Barlow of Lenora, Lorena and Larry Taylor of Lenora, and Connie and Denis Shea of Post Falls, ID; sister-in-law, Mildred Black of Oberlin; 22 grandchildren, 67 great grandchildren, and 30 great-great grandchildren.

Veda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; son, Loyal Heisel; three brothers, Keith, Eldon and Edwin Black; and sister, Louise Black; and two infant siblings.