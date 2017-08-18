This weekend’s Hays-area garage sales

Hays-area garage sales

Address: 1903 A Marshall, Hays

Items for sale: Household items, yard tools, tools, games, lots of misc.

8/19/17 from 8 am to 1 pm

——————–

Address: 4945 General Hays Rd., Hays

Items for sale: FREE ENTRY

NORTHGLEN SUMMER’S END FLEA MARKET & TRADERS FAIR

~AUGUST 26th~1/2 MILE NORTH OF I-70 to Northglen Antiques for the Summer’s End Flea Market & Traders Fair.~mmer’s End Flea Market & Traders Fair

Go North to Northglen Antiques. 4945 General Hays Road. 1/2 Mile North of I-70 in Hays

Vendors selling Antiques & Collectables, Amish Furniture, Crafts, Food and more.

There’s still room for vendors! Email sue@northglneantiques.com to participate or call 888-785-4005 or 785-623-0908

Sat. August 26th, 8am – 3pm

———————

Address: 1305 Lawrence Drive, Hays

Items for sale: electronics, books, video tapes, adult clothing, nick naks, file cabinets, home decor, kitchen items, hats (men’s and women’s), records, stuffed animals, doll toys, models . .

August 19, 2017 8 am-4pm

——————–

Address: 311 E 19th, Hays

Items for sale: This multi-family garage sale is a must visit! There is something for everyone and would be perfect for college students moving to town or people just starting out with lots of furniture and household goods available.

Daybed, trundle beds, mattress

Multiple table and chair sets

Office furniture, file cabinet, printer, miscellaneous supplies

Household furniture: recliner, ottomans, lamps, mirrors, shelving

Window AC, window treatments

Exercise equipment: elliptical, ab glider

Assorted kitchen utensils, dishes, cookware

Kitchen appliances large and small

Clothing for everyone in a broad range of sizes

Prom/homecoming dresses

Accessories: jewelry, purses, luggage

Assorted tools

Kid/adult bikes, air pump

Outdoor gliders

Outdoor equipment: grills, tents, mower

Assorted pet supplies: kennels, fish tanks

Décor: handmade wreaths, home and holiday items

Books, CDs, DVDs

Toys and other miscellaneous children items

Electronics: stereo, portable speakers, TVs, routers, chargers

Shot glasses/shot glass case

Fri 8/18 1pm-7pm Sat 8/19 8am-1pm

———————

Address: 500 West 31st Street, Hays

Items for sale: 3 Family sale

toddler clothes

Women’s clothes

Toys

Crib

Home decor

Kitchen items

Homemade burlap wreaths

Longaberger baskets

Lots of stuff

Friday, 8a.m-7p.m.

———————

Address: 2009 Marshall, Hays

Items for sale: Friday 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Saturday 9:00 am – Noon

2009 Marshall street

Must see yard sale.

Adult clothing- men’s and women’s

Shoes

Pool ladder

Microwave cart- still new in the box

Dog house

Golf clubs

Jeep stroller

Kids toys- kitchen play set DVDs

Fishing boxes

Dressers

Collectible toys

Antique curio cabinet Ironing board

entertainment center Lamps

Plus, much more. Not responsible for accidents.

Friday 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm Saturday 9:00 am – Noon

——————

Address: 3701 Country Lane, Hays

Items for sale: Harley Davidson merchandise, clothes—teens to adult, household goods, free standing dog kennel

8/19/2017, 8;00 am-3:00 pm

——————-

