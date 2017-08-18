Lialda L. (Mader) Walker, 86, Hays, died Thursday, August 17, 2017 at Hays Medical Center.

She was born February 7, 1931 on the family farm near Vincent, Kansas the daughter of Louis and Lidwina (Mermis) Leiker.

She was united in marriage to Duane J. Mader on November 12, 1951 in Vincent. From this union seven children were born. Duane preceded her in death in 1986. She was then united in marriage to Lynn E. Walker on April 21, 1992. He preceded her in death in 2007.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella, and the Eagles Auxiliary. She worked in the bakery at U-Save and other various jobs throughout her lifetime. Her passion was making homemade quilts and homemade noodles for her children and grandchildren. She was very hardworking and generous with her time, serving others by helping clean the church, providing desserts, including schwartzbeeren kuchen for Eagles Bingo prizes and serving as coordinator for the annual Eagles Octoberfest and other Eagles events. She loved dancing with the Sunflower Polka Club, crocheting, and needlepoint.

Survivors include her children; Art Mader and wife Margaret of Brighton, CO, Marilyn Mader of Hays, Allen Mader and wife Virginia of Fort Worth, TX, Jeff Mader and wife Marcia of Centennial, CO, Duane Mader, Jr. and wife Sue of Hays, and Scott Mader and wife Kim of Lakeside, AZ, two brothers; Verlin Leiker and wife Katy of Topeka and Joe Leiker and wife Erlene of Olathe, one sister; Lydia Wallace of Wichita, 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, a daughter; Mary Jo, three brothers; Elbert, Robert, and Adrian Leiker, and a granddaughter, Samantha Jo.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 am on Monday, August 21, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1806 Vine Street, with Fr. Barry Brinkman officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 on Sunday and from 9:00 am until 9:45 on Monday, all at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street. A Daughters of Isabella rosary will be at 6:00 pm followed by a parish vigil at 6:30 pm, both on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested in Lialda’s memory to Angel’s Care Home Health, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.