Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

KZ Country Cheesy Joke of the Day 8/18/17

by Leave a Comment

khaz cheesy joke logo 20110802One Sunday morning, a preacher told his congregation, “Everyone who wants to go to heaven, come down to the front!”  The whole church came forward except one man.  Thnking that maybe the man hadn’t heard him, the preacher repeated the invitation.  Again, the man just sat there.

“Sir,” said the preacher, “don’t you want to go to heaven when you die?”

The man replied, “Oh, when I die!  I thought you were getting a group ready to go right now.”

 

Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook:  http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry

 

 

 