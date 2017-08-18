KZ Country Cheesy Joke of the Day 8/18/17

One Sunday morning, a preacher told his congregation, “Everyone who wants to go to heaven, come down to the front!” The whole church came forward except one man. Thnking that maybe the man hadn’t heard him, the preacher repeated the invitation. Again, the man just sat there.

“Sir,” said the preacher, “don’t you want to go to heaven when you die?”

The man replied, “Oh, when I die! I thought you were getting a group ready to go right now.”

Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry