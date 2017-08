RENO COUNTY — A Kansas woman was in court Thursday and charged with the theft of very valuable gold and silver coins. The alleged crimes occurred last year.

Donna Sue Boggs is accused of stealing 60 gold coins on Aug. 22, 2016, with a value between $25,000 and $100,000 and two gold coins and 10 silver coins with a value of more than $1,500, but less than $25,000 on March 29, 2016.

She’s jailed on a bond of $3,000. Her case now moves to a waiver-status docket on Aug. 23.