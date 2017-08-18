Kansas man hospitalized after car hits motorcycle in Trego Co.

TREGO COUNTY— A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Thursday in Trego County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Toyota Camry driven by Robert Keith Hill, 30, Moundridge, was eastbound on Interstate 70 three miles east of Kansas 25.

The vehicle crossed the fog line and struck 2000 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Daniel Dwane Kerksiek, 29, Colby, that was parked on the shoulder.

Kerksiek was transported to the hospital in Colby. Hill was properly restrained at the time of the accident and not injured, according to the KHP.