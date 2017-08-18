Iheme ready to take over running back load

One position that will have a bit of a new look for the Fort Hays State football team this fall is running back. The Tigers are looking to replace First Team All-MIAA selection Shaquille Cooper who rushed for nearly 1,000 yards last season. Kenneth Iheme missed all of 2015 due to injury but returned to play in all 12 games a year ago and was named Third Team all-conference after rushing for over 500 yards and have nearly 200 receiving yards. The Wichita Heights senior says hes poised for another big year this season.

Kenneth Iheme

Iheme and Charles Tigner, who played mostly wide receiver a year ago, are expected to carry most of the running back duties in 2017.