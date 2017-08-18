HPD arrest log, Aug. 10 to 13

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Michelle Vanessa Bradley, 31, Golden, Colo., was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 500 block of West 27th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Seth Michael Gevara, 21, Hays, was arrested at 11:37 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 600 block of East 13th on suspicion of failure to appear.

James Mark Boock, 57, Amory, Miss., was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 500 block of West 27th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Mark Moreno, 39, Hays, was arrested at 2:37 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of violation of an order of protection.

Daniel Morgan Dacy, 29, Hays, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 1700 block of West 52nd on suspicion of theft.

Emily Marie Leon, 20, Hays, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 4300 block of Vine on suspicion of theft.

Timothy Gerard Raveill, 51, Lone Jack, Mo., was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 4200 block of Roth on suspicion of driving under then influence and possession of a firearm under the influence.

Garland Ray Mbaneme, 29, Hays, was arrested at 7:19 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 2500 block of Vine on suspicion of criminal trespass.

Zachary Gregg Pfaff, 29, Hays, was arrested at 9:54 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 1400 block of Milner on suspicion of fleeing or attempting to elude, burglary, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony interference with a law enforcement official and felony theft.

Daniel Dwayne Sheldon, 39, Lakin, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 500 block of West 37th on suspicion of domestic battery.

Laris Brooke Smith, 22, Hays, was arrested at 2:18 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 1700 block of MacArthur on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Paul Deverman, 28, Glen Elder, was arrested at 2:32 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 600 block of Fort on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and transporting an open container of alcohol.