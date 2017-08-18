Hays USD 489 to set procedures for choosing new board member

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

The USD 489 school board on Monday will discuss a vacant position on the board.

Four people have applied for the seat. Tina Zimmerman, Greg Schwartz, Kevin Daniels and Lori Hertel have submitted applications.

Zimmerman is a patient financial representative at HaysMed. Schwartz is an attorney with Schwartz & Park. Daniels is a pastor at Hays Christian Church. Hertel is a mental health therapist with a contract with Community Corrections of Northwest Kansas.

The seat was vacated in July by Sarah Rankin when she moved out of state. There are two and half years left on Rankin’s term.

Chad Meitner, Thomas More Prep-Marian principal, will speak to the board regarding the Victory Road project. The road is on land owned by the Catholic Church, but is used by people trying to access USD 489’s O’Loughlin Elementary School.

USD 489 paid for a portion of the cost of repaving the road this summer.

The district will hear an update on the proposed $78.5 million bond issue that will go to voters on Nov. 7. More on the bond can be found on the district’s website at www.usd489.com.

In other old business, the board will review board goals and objectives, and hear a health insurance update.

Under new business, the board will hear reports on a nutrition services program renewal, centralized enrollment and Kansas Association of School Boards policy recommendations.

The district is also set to have an executive session to discuss employer-employee negotiations.