Ellis County Sheriff’s activity log Aug. 17

August 16

Out of County Civil Transport, Larned, 11:53 p.m.

August 17

Warrant Service, 100 block West 12th Street, Hays, 1:47 a.m.

Stolen/Recovered Property, 2700 block Augusta Lane, Hays, 3:20 a.m. > 3:35 a.m.

Warrant Service, 2700 block Augusta Lane, Hays, 3:36 a.m.

Out of County Criminal Transport, El Dorado, 7:35 a.m.

Cattle Out, Rural Ellis County, 2900 block 200th Avenue, Hays, 8:37 a.m.

Cattle Out, Ellis County, 9:21 a.m.

Cattle Out, 300 block Locust Grove Road, Ellis County, 9:25 a.m.

Out of County Criminal Transport, Wakeeney, 3:36 p.m.

Civil Transport, Ellis, 4:23 p.m.

Criminal Threat, 1000 block Reservation Road, Hays, 6:45 p.m.

Cattle Out, Rural Ellis County, 7:29 p.m.

August 18

Domestic Disturbance, Interstate 70, milepost 153, 1:08 a.m.