99 KZ Country T-Shirt Giveaway — sponsored by Eagle Technology Solutions

Register for a 99 KZ Country t-shirt by completing the form below. Please type “t-shirt” for subject and your preferred t-shirt size for message.
Or, send a note in the mail to KHAZ T-Shirt Giveaway, 2300 Hall, Hays, KS 67601 with your name, phone number and preferred t-shirt size.
Only one entry per person. No age requirement to register.
T-shirts provided by Eagle Technology Solutions, Technology Done Right.
Winners will need to pick up their t-shirts at the KHAZ Studio in Hays, KS within 30 days of winning.
Remember, one win per household per 30 days!
Winners 8/18/17: Maryann Harcrow, Tanya Fross and Michelle Wiesner
Winners 8/11/17: Pat Sauer, Buffey Wittman and Gary Rebel
Winners 8/4/17: Fred Friess, Ron Sherard and Teresa Moore
Winners 7/21/17: Bruce Wooldridge, Melinda Rogers and Melinda Fross
Winners 7/14/17: RaeLynn Werth, Randy Dreiling and Heather Schmitz
Winners 7/7/17: Kim Dechant, Terry Hanks and Steve Schumacher
Winners 6/30/17: Melanie Flax, Adam Folk and Richard Harcrow
Winners 6/16/17: Brandon Leiker, Mary Lou McDonald and Tammy Zadina
Winners 6/9/17: Julie Pfannenstiel, Jeanette Vrbas and Janet Cofer
Winners 5/26/17: Brandi Seltman, Kevin Staab and Patti Kisner
Winners 5/19/17: Rebecca Arias, Peter Schield and Marcia Duncan
Winners 5/12/17: Sarah Holzmeister, Denis Vine and Denise Ball
Winners 5/5/17: Jackie Langholz, Lori Augustine and MaryJo Tammen
Winners 4/21/17: Brandon Kuhn, Peggy Wohler and Lisa VanHorn
Winners 4/14/17: Emily Reif, William Hendrickson and Christopher Weigel
Winners 4/7/17: Julie Bray, Scott Slabaugh and David Milam
Winners 3/31/17: Ethan Fross, Wendy Seltman and Blake Leiker
Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry