Wayne E. Leikam Sr., age 83, passed away on July 19, 2017 at Hospice House, Hutchinson, Kansas. He was born on November 3, 1933 in Ness City the son of Alphonse and Frances Korbe Leikam.

He graduated from Ness City High School and had been a resident of Hutchinson since 1960. Wayne was a veteran of the United States Army. Wayne owned and operated Wayne’s Appliance Repair and later worked in maintenance at Doskocil Food Services in South Hutchinson until he retired. He was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, a certified long-term care ombudsman volunteer, and hospice volunteer.

Wayne is survived by two sons, Wayne E Leikam, Jr. of Hutchinson and Jeffery D. Leikam of Wymore, NE; two step-children, Dominic and Francisco Ragoiza; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lorena Stoecklein; and a brother, Robert Leikam.

Cremation took place by Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, Hutchinson.

Rosary will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2017, 10:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church, Ness City immediately followed by the Funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Ness City.

Memorial contributions may be given to the St. Teresa Catholic Church or the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.