U.S. Attorney: Hays resident faces federal weapon charges

Oscar Vallejo-Tolentino, 25, a citizen of Mexico who has been living in Hays, has been charged with five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition by an alien illegally in the United States, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

The crime is alleged to have occurred in 2017 and 2015 in Ellis County.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Anderson is prosecuting.

— Office of the U.S. Attorney