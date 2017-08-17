Triston Lee Werth, 19, Hays, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

He was born May 25, 1998 in Hays the son of Misty Ann Casper and Doug Francis Werth. A 2016 graduate of Hays High School, he was a manager at Taco Grande in Hays and a student ready to begin his sophomore year at Fort Hays State University. Triston possessed a very adventurous spirit, always ready for new experiences. He loved life, had a big heart, was very caring for others and he was always smiling and willing to help anyone. He enjoyed researching unusual coins and rocks, and he liked fishing and fossil hunting. His latest passion was photography and he liked to play Frisbee golf, hangout with friends, and spend time with his grandparents.

Survivors include his parents; Misty Hynes and husband Dustin of Hays and Doug Werth and fiancé Lisa Scheve of Hays; a brother; Andrew Werth of Hays, three sisters; Allison Werth, Brynn Hynes, and Kynlee Hynes, all of Hays, grandparents; Steve and Joyce Werth of Schoenchen and Tom and Debbie Casper of Hays, Izene Hynes of Hays and Terry Scheve of Hays, great grandparents; Paul and Juliana Urban of Victoria, and Martina Werth of Hays, aunts and uncles; Jennifer Casper and husband Chris, Sarah Struckman and husband Tylor, Melissa Jackson and husband Brian, Damian Werth and wife Megan, and Andrea Briney, and numerous great aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Mike Hynes and Pat Scheve, and great-grandparents; Ralph Werth, Pete and Lorine Brungardt, and Don and Edna Casper.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 215 W. 13th Street, with Fr. Fred Gatschet officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 on Monday at the church and from 9:00 am until 9:45 on Tuesday at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine St. A parish vigil service and rosary will be at 7:00 pm on Monday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Triston’s brother’s and sister’s education fund, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com