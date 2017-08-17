This weekend’s Hays-area garage sales

Hays-area garage sales
Address: 1903 A Marshall, Hays
Items for sale: Household items, yard tools, tools, games, lots of misc.
8/19/17 from 8 am to 1 pm
——————–
Address: 4945 General Hays Rd., Hays
Items for sale: FREE ENTRY
NORTHGLEN SUMMER’S END FLEA MARKET & TRADERS FAIR
~AUGUST 26th~1/2 MILE NORTH OF I-70 to Northglen Antiques for the Summer’s End Flea Market & Traders Fair.~mmer’s End Flea Market & Traders Fair
Go North to Northglen Antiques. 4945 General Hays Road. 1/2 Mile North of I-70 in Hays
Vendors selling Antiques & Collectables, Amish Furniture, Crafts, Food and more.
There’s still room for vendors! Email sue@northglneantiques.com to participate or call 888-785-4005 or 785-623-0908
Sat. August 26th, 8am – 3pm
———————
Address: 1305 Lawrence Drive, Hays
Items for sale: electronics, books, video tapes, adult clothing, nick naks, file cabinets, home decor, kitchen items, hats (men’s and women’s), records, stuffed animals, doll toys, models . .
August 19, 2017 8 am-4pm
——————–
Address: 311 E 19th, Hays
Items for sale: This multi-family garage sale is a must visit! There is something for everyone and would be perfect for college students moving to town or people just starting out with lots of furniture and household goods available.
Daybed, trundle beds, mattress
Multiple table and chair sets
Office furniture, file cabinet, printer, miscellaneous supplies
Household furniture: recliner, ottomans, lamps, mirrors, shelving
Window AC, window treatments
Exercise equipment: elliptical, ab glider
Assorted kitchen utensils, dishes, cookware
Kitchen appliances large and small
Clothing for everyone in a broad range of sizes
Prom/homecoming dresses
Accessories: jewelry, purses, luggage
Assorted tools
Kid/adult bikes, air pump
Outdoor gliders
Outdoor equipment: grills, tents, mower
Assorted pet supplies: kennels, fish tanks
Décor: handmade wreaths, home and holiday items
Books, CDs, DVDs
Toys and other miscellaneous children items
Electronics: stereo, portable speakers, TVs, routers, chargers
Shot glasses/shot glass case
Fri 8/18 1pm-7pm Sat 8/19 8am-1pm
———————
Address: 500 West 31st Street, Hays
Items for sale: 3 Family sale
toddler clothes
Women’s clothes
Toys
Crib
Home decor
Kitchen items
Homemade burlap wreaths
Longaberger baskets
Lots of stuff
Friday, 8a.m-7p.m.
———————
Address: 2009 Marshall, Hays
Items for sale: Friday 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Saturday 9:00 am – Noon
2009 Marshall street
Must see yard sale.
Adult clothing- men’s and women’s
Shoes
Pool ladder
Microwave cart- still new in the box
Dog house
Golf clubs
Jeep stroller
Kids toys- kitchen play set DVDs
Fishing boxes
Dressers
Collectible toys
Antique curio cabinet Ironing board
entertainment center Lamps
Plus, much more. Not responsible for accidents.
Friday 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm Saturday 9:00 am – Noon
——————
Address: 3701 Country Lane, Hays
Items for sale: Harley Davidson merchandise, clothes—teens to adult, household goods, free standing dog kennel
8/19/2017, 8;00 am-3:00 pm
——————-
