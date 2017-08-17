Suspect dead, Pawnee Co. deputy injured in pursuit

TOPEKA–Thursday afternoon, the Kansas Highway Patrol was involved in a pursuit, which began in Edwards County, and ended in Pawnee County, around the town of Garfield.

The incident began around 12:45 p.m., when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on US-56 Highway at milepost 163, in Edwards County. The vehicle was occupied by a male driver and female passenger. The suspect vehicle, a maroon Chevy Impala, sped up, and the trooper initiated a pursuit. Around milepost 166, the driver began shooting out of his window at the trooper. The pursuit continued into the town of Garfield, where the suspect shot at, and hit, a Pawnee County patrol car.

At approximately milepost 172, at 12:54 p.m., a Pawnee County deputy attempted legal intervention. The patrol car went into the east ditch, and rolled, trapping the deputy. The suspect’s vehicle went into the west ditch and was disabled. The suspect immediately put a gun to his own head. The female passenger exited the suspect vehicle and was taken into custody. Officers on scene were able to get the deputy out and provide medical care.

Law enforcement personnel on scene were speaking with the suspect to de-escalate the situation, however the suspect eventually shot himself at 1:27 p.m. The suspect was transported via EMS to Pawnee Hospital, where he died. The suspect’s name will not be released at this time, as the Patrol is still working to identify him.

The deputy involved in the crash was transported via EMS with minor injuries, and is in stable condition.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was immediately called to investigate the incident. Any further information reference this case will come from the investigating agency, the KBI.