Sunny, hot Thursday

Today Sunny, with a high near 91. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 93. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light east after midnight.

SaturdaySunny, with a high near 95. Light east wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday NightA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

SundayA slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 20%.