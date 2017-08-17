Speaker to talk on parents’ roles in athletics

Rob Miller of Proactive Coaching will present “The Role of Parents in Athletics” at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Hays High School gym.

Miller will present a straight-forward message from athletes to parents about how adults can help performance, create good memories and demonstrate respect from the perspective of young people.

Rob Miller works with coaches, athletes and parents to help intentionally create character-based team cultures, provide a blueprint for team leadership, develop confident, tough-minded, fearless competitions and train coaches for excellence and significance.

For more information, contact Chris Michaelis at 259-0471.