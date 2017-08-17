Southwest Kansas couple sentenced for money laundering

U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL

WICHITA – A husband and wife from southwest Kansas who pleaded guilty to money laundering were sentenced today to three years on federal probation, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

George Enns, 71, and his wife, Agatha Enns, 69, both of Meade, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy.

George Enns was ordered to pay a money judgment of more than $1.5 million.

In their plea, the defendants admitted:

At least $1.6 million in cash and $5.2 million in third-party checks was deposited into a joint account the defendants held at Plains State Bank in Plains, Kan.

The defendants knew the funds in the account were the proceeds of unlawful activity although they did not know — or do business with — the individuals whose names were on the third-party checks.

The defendants did not use the account at Plains State Bank for their own business and personal transactions. They had accounts at other banks.

The account at Plains State Bank was used for the deposit of cash and checks that George Enns received during his trips to Mexico. He carried the money into the United States without reporting the funds at the border.

Funds in the account at Plains State Bank were transferred out of state to purchase genetically modified corn seed. The seed was shipped to the border where the corn was transported into Mexico at the direction of George Enns.

This process is called trade based money laundering.

Beall commended the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Internal Revenue Service and Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Barnett for their work on the case.