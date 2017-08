The Janousek Funeral Home of La Crosse, Kansas, has announced Funeral Services for Marvin E. Pakkebier, 78, La Crosse, will be at 10:30 a.m.Saturday, August 19, 2017, at the United Methodist Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Garfield Cemetery, Garfield, Kansas.