Kansas woman dies in 2-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY – A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 1p.m. Thursday in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1992 Chevy Lumina driven by Francis F. Whitney, 78, Wamego, was southbound on Levee Drive at U.S. 24.

The driver failed to stop at the stop sign

A westbound 2007 Toyota Tundra driven by Ethan B. Engelhorn, 18, Manhattan, struck the Lumina.

Both vehicles came to rest in the left lane of westbound U24.

Whitney was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Steward Funeral Home.

Engelhorn was not seriously injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP