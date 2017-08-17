Humane Society adoption event set for Saturday

Hays Post

Petsense and the Humane Society of the High Plains will be partnering to offer a pet adoption event at the store’s Hays location on Saturday.

The event, which will begin at noon at 2508 Vine in Centennial Plaza next to Brown’s Shoe Fit.

Betty Hansen, shelter manager, said she is unsure exactly what breeds the shelter might have to offer, but there should be kittens, cats and dogs. Pictures will be displayed of the animals that can’t be transported to the store.

Potential pet owners will be able to adopt shelter animals at the store. Those who wish to adopt need to bring proof of approval by a landlord to house the pet if they rent. Animals can be held for 24 hours pending landlord approval.

Adoption fees also will apply. The shelter is offering a cat sale. The cost is $15 for one cat or two for $25. A $50 deposit will be charged on kittens. The deposit is returned when owners provide proof the kitten has been spayed or neutered. The dog adoption fee is $40.

All adult pets that are adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered and have updated shots.

Petsense also will be doing a donation drive for the shelter. A list of items that the shelter regularly needs can be found here. However, Hansen said the shelter is in particular need of scented bleach, non -clumping cat litter and Purina Cat Chow or Kitten Chow. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Because the shelter staff will be working at the adoption event at Petsense on Saturday, the shelter will be closed that day. The shelter’s normal hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

For more information, call Petsense at 785-301-2267 or the Humane Society at 785-625-5252.