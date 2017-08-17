Former Manhattan city attorney admits he emailed child porn to himself

WICHITA – A former city attorney of Manhattan pleaded guilty today to federal child pornography charges, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Bill Raymond, 55, Andover, Kan., pleaded guilty to three counts of transporting child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. Raymond admitted that he emailed child pornography to himself using a cellular telephone and a computer on Nov. 9, 2014, Feb. 28, 2015 and May 17, 2015. He also admitted that on July 30, 2015, he possessed child pornography.

The crimes occurred in Butler and Riley counties. Raymond became the city attorney in Manhattan after serving as an assistant county counselor in Sedgwick County.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 6. He faces not less than five years and not more than 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each distribution count, and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the possession count. Beall commended the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.