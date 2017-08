Smoky Hill Chorale

FALL 2017

REHEARSALS BEGIN MONDAY, September 11, 2017

7:30 p.m. Palmer Recital Hall in MALLOY HALL on the FHSU CAMPUS

The Smoky Hill Chorale is a mixed ensemble of post-high school voices, and members come from Ellis, Rooks, Rush, Russell, and Trego counties. The Chorale is open to all experienced singers – no audition is necessary – and there are openings in all sections. A particular need is for male voices.

For more information, contact:

Dr. Terry Crull at 785-628-4258; tacrull@fhsu.edu