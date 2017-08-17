🎥 Traffic flow reverses for 8th St. project on first day of FHSU classes

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Traffic flow through the 8th Street reconstruction project will reverse to eastbound Mon., Aug. 21, the first day of fall semester classes at Fort Hays State University.

Eighth Street is highly trafficked and a main route to and from the FHSU campus.

“The reconstruction of 8th Street from Milner east to Vine is progressing nicely,” according to interim Public Works Director John Braun, “and will be moving into Phase 3.”

The south side of the road has been reconstructed. Beginning Monday, traffic will be switched onto the new pavement and construction will begin on the north side of the road.

During the first two phases, traffic was one-way westbound. Phase 3 will have one-way traffic eastbound.

Braun said his office has been in contact with FHSU about the change.

“It’ll be kind of crazy,” he acknowledged, “but the signs will be there. People will be taking 7th Street mainly. If you’re going west to the Fort Hays campus, you want to take 7th Street.” Eastbound traffic leaving campus can use 6th Street.

Phase 3 of 8th Street reconstruction is expected to last about 50 days. Phase 4 will follow to complete the project sometime in November.

The project also includes the upgrade of water services along this section of 8th street.

8th Street west of Milner was reconstructed in 2006.