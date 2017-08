By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

The official amount of rain in Hays from Wednesday’s early morning thunderstorm measured 1.05 inches at the K-State Agricultural Research Center south of town. There was 1.32 inches of rain in the gauge at the Eagle Media Center, 2300 Hall Street.

So far in August, 2.49 inches of rain has fallen in Hays.

According to weather statistician Joe Becker, as of Aug. 16, the 2017 total moisture accumulation of 23.10 inches now exceeds the 146-year average for Hays of 22.78 inches.